January 2017

In This Issue | January 2017

On sale Friday, December 9th, 2016, Only £3.60

  • Fish in Santa's grayling grotto

    Helicopter into remotest Lapland (in summer, of course!)

  • Chomp! Chomp!

    How to tie and fish this 'on the drop' specialist fly

  • Wild trout from the wolf's lair

    Making a hard-core wild-trout hike into the wilderness

  • It's only rock 'n roll...

    The all-time top 10 fishing songs

  • Tie the Willie Gunn of the future

    Same colours, all the mod-cons

  • Bruce Sandison 1938–2016

    The life and legacy of a wild trout hero

  • Mop 'em up!

    All you need to know about the Mop Fly

  • Meet the Bustards (and March Browns)

    The winged styles of North Country Spiders

  • Flick of a Japanese wand

    Tenkara – alive and well in Wales

  • Festive Quiz

    Win a £500 Mill Flycraft rod

  • Ring in the new

    3 ultra-modern ways with grayling

  • Visible tension

    A professor of materials analyses what happens to stressed monofilament

Teifi devastated by slurry pollution | 22.12.16

Over 1,000 dead salmon, sea trout and brown trout seen over seven miles of river

Read More

Sainsbury’s and the Co-Op challenged over “responsibly sourced” salmon | 14.12.16

Supermarkets "failing to live up to their mantras" over lice-infestations

Read More

Petition to stop bass netting grows | 08.12.16

11,000 sign in support of the EU Commission proposals for 2017 to protect bass stocks... but time is running out

Read More

Loch Earn rainbow rejected as British record | 02.12.16

34lb 12oz rainbow trout classed by British Rod-caught Fish Committee as "cultivated"

Read More

Endrick, Leven, Nith and Ness elevated from Marine Scotland’s Category 3 status | 01.12.16

Marine Scotland's re-categorisation of its conservation limits on Scottish rivers have led to rivers Endrick, Leven, Ness and Nith as longer being mandatory catch-and-release waters

Read More

Patagonia turns Black Friday Green | 24.11.16

Patagonia is donate 100% of its Black Friday sales to grass-roots environmental organisations

Read More

Petitjean to demonstrate at BFFI 2017 as tickets come on sale | 15.11.16

Cul de canard expert Marc Petitjean to appear at British Fly Fair International in February 2017 as advance discounted tickets come on sale

Read More

Latest Blog Entries

Mark Bowler
Mark Bowler | Teifi incident is a stark reminder of pollution threat from farming | 22.12.16

Saturday's pollution incident of a slurry spill on the Teifi, which killed stocks of spawning salmon, sea trout and brown trout, will affect the river for a decade

Read More

Malcolm Greenhalgh
Malcolm Greenhalgh | Old Greenhalgh’s Almanack | 22.12.16

High average rainfall over 2016 should see a perfect fishing season ahead for 2017

Read More

David Wolsoncroft-Dodds
David Wolsoncroft-Dodds | Batten down the hatches | 15.12.15

For someone who earns their living as a guide, November and December's weather has been very tough.

Read More

Allan Liddle
Allan Liddle | Ain’t got no post-season blues | 11.11.16

Autumn colours and rainbows at Millbuies, Spey days at Kellas Fishery, and winter fly-tying sessions

Read More

The Damp Angler
The Damp Angler | Glory at Grassholme | 11.11.16

Fruitless visits to the Co Durham rainbow trout water of Grassholme culminated in late-season joy with a carefully presented Orange Fritz Booby

Read More

Charles Jardine
Charles Jardine | Stuff and Nonsense | 01.10.15

"Why can’t people just celebrate going fishing?" Charles Jardine rallies against, what he believes, is a type of 'fishing snobbery'

Read More

Sunray World Championship Nymph fly line

Read More

Lathkill Dyed Indian barred cock capes

Read More

Lathkill Squirmy Wormy Body

Read More

Craghoppers Nosilife clothing

Read More

Joseph Ludkin’s Reel Wings

Read More

Kate McLaren - the superb top dropper fly to be tied for Round 2 of the 2016-17 Fly Tying League

Rolling River Publications Ltd
The Locus Centre,
The Square,
Aberfeldy,
Perthshire PH15 2DD
Tel: 01887 829868
Fax: 01887 829856

