Welcome to Fly fishing and Fly Tying magazine's website, once you register, you'll gain access to the Blogs, Forum and Shop.
If you cannot register successfully, contact us.
On sale Friday, December 9th, 2016, Only £3.60
Helicopter into remotest Lapland (in summer, of course!)
How to tie and fish this 'on the drop' specialist fly
Making a hard-core wild-trout hike into the wilderness
The all-time top 10 fishing songs
Same colours, all the mod-cons
The life and legacy of a wild trout hero
All you need to know about the Mop Fly
The winged styles of North Country Spiders
Tenkara – alive and well in Wales
Win a £500 Mill Flycraft rod
3 ultra-modern ways with grayling
A professor of materials analyses what happens to stressed monofilament
Over 1,000 dead salmon, sea trout and brown trout seen over seven miles of river
Supermarkets "failing to live up to their mantras" over lice-infestations
11,000 sign in support of the EU Commission proposals for 2017 to protect bass stocks... but time is running out
34lb 12oz rainbow trout classed by British Rod-caught Fish Committee as "cultivated"
Marine Scotland's re-categorisation of its conservation limits on Scottish rivers have led to rivers Endrick, Leven, Ness and Nith as longer being mandatory catch-and-release waters
Patagonia is donate 100% of its Black Friday sales to grass-roots environmental organisations
Cul de canard expert Marc Petitjean to appear at British Fly Fair International in February 2017 as advance discounted tickets come on sale
Saturday's pollution incident of a slurry spill on the Teifi, which killed stocks of spawning salmon, sea trout and brown trout, will affect the river for a decade
High average rainfall over 2016 should see a perfect fishing season ahead for 2017
For someone who earns their living as a guide, November and December's weather has been very tough.
Autumn colours and rainbows at Millbuies, Spey days at Kellas Fishery, and winter fly-tying sessions
Fruitless visits to the Co Durham rainbow trout water of Grassholme culminated in late-season joy with a carefully presented Orange Fritz Booby
"Why can’t people just celebrate going fishing?" Charles Jardine rallies against, what he believes, is a type of 'fishing snobbery'
Delve into our downloadable
archive of classic articles.
Available to subscribers only.
Click here for exclusive reader offers.
Kate McLaren - the superb top dropper fly to be tied for Round 2 of the 2016-17 Fly Tying League